Cosby actor thankful for support after he was spotted working at grocery store

An actor who was a regular on The Cosby Show says he's thankful for the support he has received since photos of him working a regular job at a grocery store in Clifton, N.J., showed up on news sites.

Geoffrey Owens said Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America that he did feel some people were trying to job shame him. But he stressed that "every job is worthwhile and valuable."

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. The photos showed Owens at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag, but he no longer works there.

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work. But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs.

After the photos went viral, a legion of social media users and industry workers jumped to the 57-year-old actor's defence, with some tweeting their own personal stories about juggling multiple jobs during their careers with #ActorsWithDayJobs.

Arwen Humphreys, who plays recurring character Margaret Brackenreid in the Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries, says she has worked on-and-off as a server in Toronto throughout the entire run of the show, which was renewed for a twelfth season in March.

I’ve worked in the service industry on and off for the entire run of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MurdochMysteries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MurdochMysteries</a>. Being a working actor means that sometimes you have to work other jobs to continue working as an actor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noshame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noshame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/respect?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#respect</a> <a href="https://t.co/LVhzhrflMD">https://t.co/LVhzhrflMD</a> —@arwenhumphreys

With files from The Canadian Press