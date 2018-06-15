Skip to Main Content
Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April.

Cosby scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24 on 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault

Bill Cosby has replaced his high-profile legal team ahead of sentencing in his sex assault case. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Thursday that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defence attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

Tom Mesereau's aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting Cosby of sexual assault during the retrial in April. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, didn't immediately return a message.

Wyatt wouldn't say why the change was made.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

The 80-year-old comedian has been on house arrest since his conviction.

