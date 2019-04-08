The long-running British TV soap Coronation Street is welcoming its first black family in its 59-year history.

The soap opera is set to introduce the Baileys, a husband and wife with two sons.

Through the family, the show will explore themes of racism and homophobia in sport, with a storyline featuring one of the sons — a soccer player — coming out as gay.

Coronation Street has charted the goings-on in the fictional northern England community of Weatherfield since 1960.

Actress Sue Nicholls, at centre alongside other Coronation Street cast members, cuts a ribbon to open the set in Manchester, England, in 2013. (Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Producers have cast individual black characters in the past, but not brought in a black family together before. In 2014, the show introduced a Muslim family: the Nasirs.

Producer Iain MacLeod said Saturday he didn't really know why it has taken so long, but "it did feel sort of overdue we did this and represented modern Manchester a bit more accurately."