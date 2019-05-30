Corey Hart updates Never Surrender as pandemic-era salute to people's strength

One of Corey Hart's most resilient hit singles, Never Surrender, is getting a makeover by the singer who's been inspired by people's unwavering strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-born performer says he's written and recorded an updated version of the track from his 1985 album Boy in the Box.

Never Surrender (Angels) 2020 takes a cue from the original, but Hart says it incorporates a new melody and lyrics that reflect his perspective as a songwriter today.

Hart wrote and produced the new take after reading "so many heartfelt messages from people all over the world" who told him how much the song continues to resonate with them in difficult times. Hart says he plans to release the updated track through digital platforms on May 29.

A music video directed by his wife, Julie Masse, will premiere on the same date.

Never Surrender won the Juno Award for single of the year and is second to only Sunglasses at Night as Hart's most popular song. The original recording has become a favourite of nostalgic pop listeners, and recently appeared in Netflix's Stranger Things, and on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs.

Hart says his new version was recorded at Sanctuary Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, where he lives with his family, who all chipped in to make the video.

"As we are in a stringent lockdown here in the Bahamas we had no other alternative but do it ourselves," he said.

"One take, with no edits, and all my children worked as team crew on the shoot."