Corey Hart to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame during Juno Awards

Singer-songwriter Corey Hart will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the Juno Awards in March, and the show in London, Ont., will be carried live by CBC.

"I am deeply humbled by this invitation into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," the Montreal-born Hart said in a release Wednesday. "It's an incredible honour to be acknowledged alongside so many other talented and venerable Canadian artists."

The Hall of Fame, which was established by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) in 1978, acknowledges artists who have made an outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music. Other inductees include Anne Murray, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, the Tragically Hip and Shania Twain.

Hart, who gave adoring fans hits including Sunglasses at Night and Never Surrender, and has sold over 16 million albums, said it's even more symbolic to get the honour as he releases his first collection of new studio music and prepares for his first Canadian tour in over 20 years. The Never Surrender Tour begins in St. John's on May 31, following the May 3 release of Dreaming Time Again. The first album track, Dreaming Time Again, is out today (Wednesday).

Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS and the Juno Awards, said, "We are proud to welcome Corey into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He was one of the biggest Canadian success stories of the '80s and '90s, and even though he stepped back from the spotlight, he remained active in writing and producing for other artists."

A new exhibition honouring Hart will launch beginning March 22 at Studio Bell, home of the Hall of Fame in Calgary.

The 48th Juno Awards will be carried live by CBC, CBC Radio and CBC Gem, and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos on March 17, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.