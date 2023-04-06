Content
Rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, manager says

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, his manager said on Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles at age 59.

A man's image, alongside the word 'Coolio,' is projected on blue screen, with other people standing onstage in front of it.
The late rapper Coolio is shown on screen during the In Memorium segment of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 5. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was best known for his 1995 single Gangsta's Paradise, from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, said the rapper's family had been informed on Thursday by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office that the singer had died from a fentanyl overdose.

The coroner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Posey said the rapper's children planned to honour their father in future documentary and film projects.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, Calif.

He released his debut album, It Takes a Thief, in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single Lakeside.

Man with black headcovering and sunglasses sings into a microphone with one arm outstretched
The singer's children plan to honour their late father in a future documentary, according to his manager. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)
