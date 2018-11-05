CBC vice-president Heather Conway to leave public broadcaster

CBC executive vice-president Heather Conway is leaving the public broadcaster after five years in charge of the corporation's English-language TV, radio and digital services.

"It has been a privilege to serve Canadians and Canadian creators and to lead the incredible public broadcasters who work at CBC," she said in a statement released Monday by the corporation.

"The experience and the CBC will be with me always, as the CBC always has been and should always be for all of us."

She will remain in her role until Dec. 7, after which she is leaving "to pursue other opportunities," according to the statement.

At CBC, Conway has championed women and underrepresented voices, Canadian creators and the expansion and strengthening of the public broadcaster's digital presence.

"Heather has been instrumental in spearheading CBC's digital transformation on all of our platforms and across all genres, helping us meet our goal of doubling our digital reach, two years ahead of schedule," said CBC president and chief executive officer Catherine Tait.

"She has been passionate about reflecting Canadian diversity in our content, ensuring that it is more distinctly and identifiably Canadian."

During her tenure, Conway also faced a number of challenges, including the CBC's handling of the Jian Ghomeshi scandal and $130 million cuts that included hundreds of jobs, a reduction to supper-hour news shows and less programming produced in-house.

No replacement for Conway has been announced.

She was appointed CBC's executive vice-president of English services in late September 2013 by former chief executive Hubert Lacroix. She came to the public broadcaster from the Art Gallery of Ontario, where she had served as chief business officer.

Prior posts included heading up public relations firm Edelman and executive positions with broadcaster Alliance Atlantis and TD Bank Financial Group.