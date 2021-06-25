Conan O'Brien bids farewell to TBS late-night show

Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show Conan after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-alec humour before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.

"Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on Earth," he told viewers.

It marked the end of his third late-night show over 28 years — a tenure second only to Johnny Carson's 30 years on The Tonight Show.

O'Brien's next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet unannounced format.

WATCH | Conan O'Brien thanks family, staff, fans and co-host Andy Richter:

The hour-long Conan finale Thursday was largely a trip down memory lane with clips of guests including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Sarah Silverman, and highlights of specials taped outside the United States.

Will Ferrell appeared by Zoom from Boston, and Jack Black was on hand to salute O'Brien.

Ferrell noted that he's been a guest for the conclusions of O'Brien's previous shows, Late Night With Conan O'Brien and Tonight, both on NBC but with widely varying runs: the former from 1993 to 2009, the latter for less than eight months in 2009-10.

The host, whose gravity-defying, trademark swoop of red hair has remained virtually unchanged through the years, wrapped up the show with heartfelt thanks to his colleagues, family and fans.