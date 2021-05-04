Conan O'Brien is ending his late-night talk show after 11 years

Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will host his long-running nightly TBS Conan talk show for the last time on June 24 ahead of his shift to a new show on HBO Max, WarnerMedia said Monday.

The final weeks of the TBS show will feature a line-up of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run.

"The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program," O'Brien said at the start of Conan on Monday.

WarnerMedia said O'Brien's HBO Max show would move away from a traditional talk show format.

While HBO Max isn't available in Canada, a 2019 licensing agreement between Bell Media and Warner Bros. brought all original HBO programming to their streaming service, Crave. Still, users need to purchase the HBO add-on subscription to access that content.

Known for his clever comedy, often self-deprecating and awkward, O'Brien is the current longest serving nightly late-night talk show host in the United States, having started his career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over from David Letterman as host of the Late Night franchise. He has won four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards.

