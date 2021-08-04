Apple TV+ debuting Broadway's Come From Away on eve of 9/11 anniversary
Performance was taped in front of an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers
Come From Away is landing on Apple TV+ in September.
The streaming service says a live filmed version of the Tony-winning musical will debut Sept. 10 on the platform.
The premiere coincides with the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Come From Away tells the real-life story of Gander, N.L., a small town that hosted 6,579 passengers whose flights landed there in the aftermath of Sept. 11 when U.S. air space was closed.
The version debuting on Apple TV+ is directed by Christopher Ashley, who won a 2017 Tony for directing the musical.
Apple says the stage performance was recorded in May before an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers gathered at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.
The cast included original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch and Jenn Colella, whose role as Beverley Bass was nominated at the Tony Awards for best featured actress in a musical.
The original book, music and lyrics was written by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The pair is also working on a screenplay for the story that's being adapted into a feature film.
Come From Away is the latest Broadway production to head to a streaming platform and the first for Apple TV+, which launched in late 2019.
Disney+ found massive success when it released a recorded version of Hamilton on its streaming service in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer. The hit musical was credited with helping deliver a spike in new subscribers.
