Come from Away to permanently close in Toronto over pandemic restrictions, Mirvish Productions says

Mirvish Productions is permanently closing its musical Come From Away in Toronto, describing the costs of reopening amid tightened pandemic restrictions "prohibitively high and risky."

The Gander, N.L.-set show had reopened after a 21-month pandemic hiatus on Dec. 15, but ended its run a week later amid a COVID-19 outbreak among crew.

Mirvish cancelled four December shows and planned for the Tony Award-winning musical to return Tuesday to the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

However, founder David Mirvish said Monday it's become "bluntly apparent that it would be impossible to continue when this incredibly contagious variant has sent case numbers soaring."

He said there has been a lack of a government "safety net" for the commercial theatre sector, where revenue is strained by tightened pandemic restrictions that have imposed a 50-per-cent capacity limit on Ontario's large venues.

Without such support, David Mirvish said "the risks, uncertainty and financial situation have left us without another realistic outcome."