Tossing aside period conventions, Keira Knightley shakes things up in Colette

An extramarital romp in the barn just a few minutes in, progressive casting that integrates LGBTQ performers and actors of colour and a central focus on an empowered woman exploring her sexuality and identity: Colette overturns the conventions of the Hollywood period drama.

French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette smashed barriers and expectations, so it made sense to channel that for a biopic about her early life, the director and stars of Colette said in Toronto this month, when the film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film opens in theatres Friday.

"We tried to break a lot of the rules of traditional period pieces," said writer-director Wash Westmoreland, describing the sumptuous drama as a "direct, sexual period piece."

Watch Keira Knightley, Dominic West and Wash Westmoreland share what makes Colette relevant today.

Colette stars Knightley, Dominic West and writer-director Wash Westmoreland talk about their dynamic biopic about the famed French novelist at TIFF 2018. 2:47

For instance, few films integrate diverse performers, he said. Starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, Colette also features transgender actors in non-trans roles, gay and lesbian actors playing heterosexual characters and several actors of colour performing as figures who were historically white.

"And guess what? It all works. It all completely works for the audience. These have been sacred rules for so long … We just wanted to shake things up," Westmoreland said.

Colette focuses on the French writer's first marriage to libertine Henry Gauthier-Villars, who under his nom de plume Willy published material actually penned by a stable of others.

The much younger Colette struggled for independence and acknowledgement for her writing, and she chafed against the era's limited definitions of gender and sexuality.

With the focus on female empowerment, sexual politics and gender politics, 'it's amazing that this was 100 years ago,' said Knightley. (TIFF)

In the film, Colette is "living a life she wanted to live. And I think still a lot of people don't, whether it's in their sexuality or particularly for women finding their voice and actually getting respect in whatever field that they've chosen to take," Knightley said.

"Predominantly I've tried to play complex, strong, interesting, well-rounded women," she said at a Toronto news conference for the film. "Complex, strange, wonderful women — they're the kind of characters I want to see."

Another key relationship the film explores — and juxtaposes against her difficult first marriage to Willy — is that of Colette and Missy, the Marquise de Belbeuf, a trans pioneer. Missy, played by Denise Gough, was a fascinating and inspiring character "to be so early to portray her true self, not only in private, but in public," Westmoreland said.

Denise Gough, Westmoreland and Knightley discuss Colette at a Toronto International Film Festival news conference. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Willy's and Missy's effects on Colette demonstrate different definitions of masculinity, he added.

"Willy is using masculinity in a very egotistical way. It's all about him. … [For Missy], it's a masculinity about self-realization, about personal strength and about supporting someone he loves and cares for."

For the filmmaker and his longtime collaborator and late husband Richard Glatzer, who spent years developing Colette, one of the most appealing aspects of the Belle É​poque tale was that it was "about a heterosexual marriage, yet it was completely queer. It was L, G, B, T and Q," he said.

"This was a time before any of the words lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual were in common usage. At the beginning of the modern age, we think of inventions like telephones and motorcars, but people like Colette were sort of pioneers in terms of the new sexual landscape and around gender and sexuality."