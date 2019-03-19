Stephen Colbert postpones surprise visit to New Zealand after attack

Talk show host Stephen Colbert has postponed what was supposed to be a surprise visit to New Zealand following the terrorist attack in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the top-rated American late-night talk show, was supposed to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday to film a week of shows.

"The world is still reeling from Friday's terror attack in New Zealand," Colbert said during the opening monologue to Monday's show.

"All of our hearts go out to those at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and to the great people of New Zealand. I have been down there and it is the most beautiful country I have ever seen and the Kiwis are the kindest people I've ever met."

On his show Monday night, Colbert said he was heartbroken at what the country is going through and prays that residents have the courage that Americans seem to lack to take action against violence.

He said he hopes to reschedule the visit.

Citizenship offer

Colbert was invited last fall when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was a guest on Late Show.

During her visit, she conveyed an offer to make the host — a massive fan of writer J.R.R. Tolkien, his books and the Lord of the Rings films — "a citizen of Hobbiton."

The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies were both filmed in New Zealand.