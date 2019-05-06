HBO, Starbucks respond to coffee cup cameo in Game of Thrones scene
Coffee cup appearance stirs up reactions from fans and show creators
Game of Thrones fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.
The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in Sunday's episode.
HBO clarified with a light-hearted statement about the craft services cup's appearance.
The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake — Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.- HBO
It was initially not clear where the coffee cup came from. But that didn't stop some viewers who took to Twitter to guess it was from Starbucks.
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice <a href="https://t.co/BOPdolRhXz">pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz</a>—@ira
Starbucks confirmed fan speculation after posting a cheeky tweet about the Mother of Dragons' drink of choice.
TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink.—@Starbucks
Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING <a href="https://t.co/60z3pOCfg9">pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9</a>—@zane
You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GameOfThrones?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GameOfThrones</a> <a href="https://t.co/8opg7nyydv">pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv</a>—@JennaGuillaume
Even the show's executive producer, Bernie Caulfield, expressed disbelief that the cup made it on screen.
"Our onset prop people and decorators are so on it, 1,000 per cent," she said in an interview with American journalist, Alison Stewart on WNYC's "All of It."
