Coachella's Canadians: AP Dhillon, Nav, Grimes, Blond:ish featured on 2024 lineup

Music festival Coachella has announced their 2024 lineup, which includes Canadian acts Nav, AP Dhillon, Grimes and Blond:ish.

It's not the first time for all but one of the Canadian artists featured to have performed at the festival. Grimes — the singer-songwriter and DJ originally from Vancouver — last performed there in 2016, while rapper and singer Nav appeared alongside fellow Canadian the Weeknd in 2017. Blond:ish, the onstage moniker of Ontario's Vivie-ann Bakos, appeared at the show in 2019.

Dhillon, who emigrated from India to pursue a musical career in Canada, burst onto the scene with his 2019 track Fake. In 2023, he became the first ever artist to sing entirely in Punjabi at the Juno Awards, performing his song Summer High. This will mark his first appearance at Coachella.

WATCH | AP Dhillon performs Summer High at Junos 2023: AP Dhillon performs 'Summer High' | 2023 Juno Awards Duration 3:11 AP Dhillon performs 'Summer High' at the 2023 Juno Awards

The festival, now in its 23rd year, will mark its third iteration since taking a two-year hiatus during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's festivities also featured some Canadians, though not many: Kaytranada, Chromeo and Testpilot (better known as Deadmau5) were the only Canadian acts to take the stage according to pop culture outlet Complex .

The previous year's lineup though was something of a Canadian takeover.

Jayda G, BadBadNotGood, Daniel Caesar, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caribou, Arcade Fire, Orville Peck, Jesse Reyez and Pup were announced in the show's lineup. Shania Twain and Justin Bieber made surprise guest appearances, while the Weeknd was announced as a late-addition to the lineup after headliner Kanye West pulled out.

The festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21, will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator. It will also feature current acts like Ice Spice, J Balvin and Bleachers further down the bill — alongside callbacks like Blur, Sublime and the second reunion of the Gwen Stefani-fronted ska-punk band No Doubt.