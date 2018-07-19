Skip to Main Content
CNN chief Jeff Zucker undergoing heart surgery

CNN's top executive, Jeff Zucker, is undergoing heart surgery and will take a six-week leave of absence from running the news network.

Network says surgery is elective to address condition Zucker's had for a decade

The Associated Press
In this April 18, 2018 file photo, CNN boss Jeff Zucker, pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 18, is undergoing heart surgery and will take a six-week leave of absence from running the news network. (Evan Agostini/Associated Press)

CNN said Zucker made the announcement to his staff Thursday following a morning editorial meeting. His top deputy, Michael Bass, will be in charge during his absence.

The network said Zucker's surgery is elective, to address a condition that he has had for a decade. He's already a cancer survivor. Brian Stelter, CNN's media reporter, tweeted that Zucker assured staff members that he is going to be fine.

CNN, and Zucker in particular, have been frequent targets of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign against the media.

