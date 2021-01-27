Skip to Main Content
Oscar and Emmy winner Cloris Leachman dead at 94

American actor Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for The Last Picture Show, died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said.

Leachman was 'one of the most fearless actresses of our time,' manager says

Thomson Reuters
Cloris Leachman has died at 94, her representatives said on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor also won eight Emmy awards in a career that spanned seven decades. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actor died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, Calif.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," Leachman's manager Juliet Green said in a statement.

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears  ran down your face," Green said.

"You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic." 

Leachman, who appeared in three of Mel Brooks' comic movies, including Young Frankenstein, kept acting regularly well into her 90s. She was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars at age 82. 

