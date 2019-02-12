George Clooney compares Markle coverage to Diana

George Clooney is frustrated by the way the media is treating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, comparing it to how the media covered Diana, Princess of Wales.

Clooney told reporters that Meghan is "a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it's history repeating itself."

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were married last May. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in 1997.

Clooney and his wife attended the former Meghan Markle's wedding to Diana's son, Prince Harry, last year.

Clooney was among the famous faces who attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He's seen here greeting Serena Williams at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, with Idris Elba in the background. (Owen Humphreys/Associated Press)

Clooney made the comments at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, Calif., where he is promoting his upcoming Hulu series Catch-22.