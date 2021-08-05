Clifford the Big Red Dog pulled from TIFF lineup
Distributor delaying release in United States, Canada due to concerns around COVID-19 Delta variant
The release of Clifford the Big Red Dog has been postponed in Canada and distributors say the family adventure will also no longer screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The announcement from eOne comes less than a week after Paramount said it's postponing the release of Clifford in the United States amid concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant.
The Walt Becker-directed comedy was originally set to hit theatres across Canada on Sept. 17, the same day as the U.S. release.
Last month, the adaptation of the Norman Bridwell children's book series was also announced for TIFF, which runs Sept. 9 to 18.
David Alan Grier voices the pooch protagonist in the Canada/U.S./United Kingdom co-production, about a 12-year-old girl who adopts a small puppy that grows into a giant.
Other cast members include John Cleese, Russell Peters, Tony Hale and Rosie Perez.
TIFF tweeted Wednesday that it's disappointed the film won't be at the festival but values its long-standing relationships with eOne and Paramount.
