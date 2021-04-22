Cirque du Soleil is returning to the stage following COVID-19 closures
World-famous acrobatics show has been closed for over a year
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is resuming shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, though none of the shows reopening are in Canada.
The company says O at the Bellagio and Mystere at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas.
The group's touring show division will present Kooza in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting in November, while Luzia will reopen at London's Royal Albert Hall in January 2022.
The company also says its affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group cancelled its shows last year and cut nearly 3,500 employees due to the pandemic.
It was sold to a group of its creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group late last year after it was forced to file for creditor protection.
