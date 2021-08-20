Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81

Chuck Close, a painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died. He was 81.

His lawyer, John Silberman, said Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside, New York. Adriana Elgarresta, the director of public relations at the Pace Gallery in New York, confirmed in a statement that the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Close, whose professional highlights include a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1973, was known for using a grid structure for the representation of an image in nearly all of his works, which he said helped him break the face down into "incremental units."

Time consuming and labour intensive, he produced a plethora of paintings that dissect the human face of such luminaries as President Bill Clinton, composer Philip Glass and the artist himself.

His works have been displayed in museums, galleries and even the New York City subway.

We are saddened to announce that artist Chuck Close passed away earlier today following complications from a long illness resulting in congestive heart failure. To learn more about Close's life and career: <a href="https://t.co/pBxW7NOKW7">https://t.co/pBxW7NOKW7</a> <a href="https://t.co/BGW04Ikd73">pic.twitter.com/BGW04Ikd73</a> —@PaceGallery

Close faced accusations of sexual harassment from a number of women in 2017. Those women claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments when they went to his studio as potential models in prior years.

Shortly after the accusations surfaced, Close told the New York Times that he had spoken to the women about their bodies while evaluating them as models, and apologized for causing any discomfort.

Close, who had been diagnosed with dementia-related conditions in 2013, also had serious mobility issues after suffering a spinal artery collapse in 1988, requiring him to use a wheelchair.

In this Jan. 3, 1996 photo, Chuck Close uses a hand brace to hold his paint brush and adjusts the brush with his teeth while working in his New York studio. After suffering a partial paralysis in 1988 due to a spinal artery collapse, Close did not have the strength to grip the brush. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Close's work was miraculous: museum

In Close's work, the "pixelated" images "are filled with tiny abstract-coloured shapes, individual brushstrokes or even the artist's fingerprints. When viewed from a distance, the individual marks miraculously resolve into a surprisingly realistic face," the Akron Art Museum in Ohio said in describing Close's paintings and prints for an exhibition titled "Familiar Faces: Chuck Close in Ohio Collections."

Born in Monroe, Wis., Close graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, and received a MFA from Yale University.

He was married twice — both of which ended in divorce — and is survived by two daughters.