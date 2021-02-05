Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star and oldest actor to win an Oscar, dead at 91
Canada's consummate actor dominated stage and screen
Christopher Plummer, who was among the greatest Canadian actors ever to grace stage and screen, has died.
Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager.
In a career that spanned over six decades, including the iconic role of Captain von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music, Plummer won an Academy Award at 82 for Beginners, a film about a widower who comes out of the closet late in life while dying of cancer.
He had been nominated twice, captured two Tony Awards among seven nominations, and also took home two Emmys. He earned a reputation as one of the great classical actors of modern times — without attending a prestigious theatre school.
More to come.
With files from The Associated Press
