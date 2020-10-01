Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal 'deep pain' following loss of baby

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, are mourning the loss of a baby, the model said on social media Thursday morning.

Teigen, who is also a TV personality and cookbook author, posted on Instagram, writing that she and Legend are in the "deep pain you only hear about."

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed.

Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

The couple based in Los Angeles also revealed the name they chose for the baby, who would have been their third child, joining daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

"To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote.

Legend retweeted her post, adding "We love you, Jack."

Teigen thanked those who have been sending "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But every day can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen open about fertility struggles

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August with a video posted to her Instagram account, saying "look at this third baby."

But the pregnancy hadn't been smooth. In a video Teigen posted to Instagram on Sept. 17, the model said while her baby was healthy, her placenta was weak. A few days ago, she revealed she was in hospital for blood transfusions after excessive bleeding.

"Hello from hospital. About to have my second blood transfusion," she captioned one of her social media posts, adding that "baby and I are completely fine."

Teigen, who is known for her quick quips and cheeky humour, has been open about her personal life on social media — including her struggles with fertility and undergoing IVF treatment.

Following the birth of her daughter, Teigen opened up about her postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour magazine, writing that she was taking antidepressants and in therapy.

Teigen also highlighted that postpartum depression could happen to anyone.

"[I] just didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate," she wrote in the essay.