Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

'Get vaccinated,' urges comedian Chris Rock after confirming COVID-19 diagnosis

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: "Get vaccinated."

'Trust me you don't want this,' the 56-year-old said on Twitter

The Associated Press ·
U.S. comedian Chris Rock is seen at a press briefing on COVID-19 with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City in May 2020. Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: 'Get vaccinated.' (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: "Get vaccinated."

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on The Tonight Show in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people.... I did Pootie Tang. Let me on the front of the line.'"

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now