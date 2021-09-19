'Get vaccinated,' urges comedian Chris Rock after confirming COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: "Get vaccinated."
'Trust me you don't want this,' the 56-year-old said on Twitter
The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."
Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on The Tonight Show in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people.... I did Pootie Tang. Let me on the front of the line.'"
