Chris Pratt's long-awaited voice in new Mario movie sounds just like ... Chris Pratt

Nintendo's popular mushroom-filled video game world is making its way to the big screen in Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario.

The first trailer for the film debuted Thursday, answering a question that fans of the Goomba-stomping character have been wondering since Pratt was announced as the leading role: What will Mario's voice sound like?

Turns out, it sounds … just like the actor, as well as according to some fans, an attempt at a Brooklyn-style accent.

The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here!! 🍄 After playing the games for years as a kid (and adult) I'm excited to bring Mario to all of you! Enjoy! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperMarioMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperMarioMovie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/supermariomovie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@supermariomovie</a> <a href="https://t.co/ubJZu8jCFO">pic.twitter.com/ubJZu8jCFO</a> —@prattprattpratt

Only two of Mario's lines were included in the trailer beginning with, "What is this place?" followed by, "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come," but it was enough to prompt confusion among viewers online.

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth <a href="https://t.co/yH3IKPjMBm">pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm</a> —@LegsFrank

"Who would have thought that Chris Pratt's big secret voice in the Mario movie would be his normal speaking voice," wrote one Twitter user.

who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice —@HardDriveMag

The MCU actor had previously said told Variety that the character's voice would be "unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

Some social media users said the voice was "jarring," while others found it comical.

"Just showed the boys the Mario trailer," film critic Robbie Cullin wrote on Twitter. "The way they turned around and looked at me when Chris Pratt's voice piped up is going to be making me laugh for months, if not years."

Just showed the boys the Mario trailer. The way they turned around and looked at me when Chris Pratt's voice piped up is going to be making me laugh for months, if not years —@robbiereviews

Fans even found international versions of the film's trailer in both French and Italian to be more accurate and impressive than Pratt's go at the red overall-bearing role.

"Finally got around to watching the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer and Chris Pratt is a let down," one Twitter user wrote, adding, "Whoever is voicing Mario in the French dub is nailing it."

The film's casting of Pratt as the leading role has even sparked conversation online about whether or not mainstream actors should be considered for voice acting roles.

"Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles," one Twitter user wrote.

Despite the debates, fans are still excited to see their favourite video game characters come to life on screen — the trailer alone had more than three million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube.

Chris Pratt's voice is still jarring to hear coming out of Mario but everything else in the Mario trailer looked amazing. I'm genuinely excited to see this thing <a href="https://t.co/3QCP7oJc0k">pic.twitter.com/3QCP7oJc0k</a> —@Saberspark

The star-studded ensemble cast

Alongside Pratt is a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Jack Black as the fiery Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Charles Martinet, known for his portrayal of both Mario and Luigi in the original video game series since 1992, is also listed as part of the project.

To create the film, Nintendo partnered with Illumination Entertainment, known for producing the Despicable Me and Minions film franchise.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set for release on April 7, 2023.