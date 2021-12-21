Chris Noth loses role on CBS series as Sex and the City co-stars respond to sex assault allegations

Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in Sex and the City and its sequel And Just Like That, will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming "effective immediately."

Also on Monday, Noth's Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on social media saying they were saddened by the allegations against Noth and supported his accusers.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," said a statement signed by the three co-stars. "We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah. He will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on The Equalizer decision.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement to the Reporter. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of his Mr. Big character on the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth's demise in the first episode of the show led to widespread attention.