Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault accusations

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual.

Noth plays Mr. Big, or Big, the romantic partner of narrator character Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and its new sequel And Just Like That.

After the allegations were made public, exercise bike company Peloton on Thursday removed a social media ad it had released earlier this week featuring Noth's character.

The company said in a statement it was previously unaware of the accusations against Noth and said that "every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously."

Noth issued his statement in response to the Hollywood Reporter story in which two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," Noth said in the statement.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

New series triggered memories, women say

Both women told the Hollywood Reporter that Noth's return to the Sex and the City franchise had triggered memories of their experiences with him years ago.

Reuters could not reach the two women for comment.

One, using the name Zoe, said she was 22 when she met Noth while working for a company in 2004 where celebrities had business. She said he invited her to the pool at his apartment building and later kissed her and had sex with her against her will.

The other woman, using the name Lily, was a server at a New York nightclub where Noth asked her on a date in 2015. She said she later went with him to his apartment where they had sex but she left feeling "totally violated."

Neither encounter was reported to police at the time.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her husband, Mr. Big (Noth), are pictured in Sex and the City 2, released in 2010. Noth has denied the claims of two women who said he sexually assaulted them, one in 2015 and another in 2004. (Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warning: This section includes a spoiler for the new series

Noth, 67, is best known for playing the on-and-off romantic interest of Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker's writer character in the Sex and the City TV series and movie.

The first episode of And Just Like That, which premiered on HBO Max last week, finds Mr. Big happily married to Bradshaw, but dying of a heart attack while exercising on a Peloton bike.

The viral ad that Peloton pulled was a response to the exercise company's stock plunging after the episode aired.

Scores of men in entertainment, politics and business have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.