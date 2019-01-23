Skip to Main Content
Chinese model in derided Dolce & Gabbana ads apologizes

The Chinese model in widely derided advertisements for Italian fashion line Dolce & Gabbana has apologized for her appearance in the campaign.

Widely panned advertisement showed Zuo Ye trying to eat Italian food with chopsticks

A man walks past a Dolce & Gabbana outlet in Beijing in November. Model Zuo Ye apologized Wednesday for her role in a recent advertising campaign by the Italian fashion line that was widely derided in China. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

Zuo Ye said on her Weibo microblog that as a recent college graduate, she hadn't had time to consider the effect of the ads, in which she was filmed trying to eat pizza, spaghetti and a giant version of a cannoli pastry using chopsticks.

"I will grow from this experience and will better display the character of a Chinese citizen," Zuo wrote in the posting dated Monday.

Following the criticism of the ads, the Milan designers cancelled a Shanghai runway show last year meant as a tribute to China, as their guest list of Asian celebrities joined protests.

Many Chinese social media users called the advertisements racist and based on outdated stereotypes.

As retailers began pulling their wares, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize.

Designers Domenico Dolce, left, and Stefano Gabbana are seen in an online video apologizing for the controversial video ads in November. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

The pair appeared in a nearly 1½ minute video posted on Weibo, saying they hoped to be forgiven and will do their best to better understand and respect Chinese culture.

The advertisement controversy was aggravated by insulting remarks made on the Instagram accounts of both the company and Gabbana against China and Chinese people.

The company blamed hackers for the Instagram comments.

