Children's author Shirley Hughes dead at 94

British children's author and illustrator Shirley Hughes, best known for her popular Alfie series and classic picture book Dogger, has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 94.

Hughes died "peacefully at home after a short illness" on Friday, the family said in a statement.

"Shirley's books about everyday family life are adored by generations of families and she is held in the highest esteem by her peers," the family statement said.

Dogger tells the story of a little boy who loses his stuffed dog toy. The book first was published in 1977, and millions of copies have sold around the world. It won Britain's Kate Greenaway Medal, an award for distinguished illustration in a children's book.

Hughes illustrated some 200 children's titles throughout her career, and wrote more than 50. She was made a Commander of the British Empire, or CBE, in 2017 for her services to children's literature.

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Shirley died peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday 25th February. <br><br>Ed, Tom and Clara<br>Shirley’s children<br><br>Photo credit Lizzie Mayson <a href="https://t.co/INWppaf9vB">pic.twitter.com/INWppaf9vB</a> —@ShirleyHughes_

Michael Morpurgo, author of the novel War Horse, was among many paying tribute to Hughes on Wednesday.

"Shirley must have began the reading lives of so many millions. That moment when you've read a book like Alfie and sit back and think, 'That was wonderful, tell me another,'" Morpurgo wrote in a tribute published by The Guardian shortly after her death. "Thank you Shirley from all of us, the children of today and children of yesterday."

BookTrust, a British charity dedicated to children's literacy, awarded Hughes its inaugural Lifetime Achievement award in 2015. At the time, Hughes said "I have derived so much fulfilment from my long career, first as an illustrator of other artists' stories and then creating my own."

"Best of all has been perennially encountering very young children who are learning to look with such rapt pleasure and follow a story visually long before they are able to read," she said.

Hughes studied drawing and costume design at the Liverpool School of Art, and fine art at Oxford's Ruskin School of Art.

Her early work included illustrations for Dorothy Edwards' classic My Naughty Little Sister. The first book she both illustrated and wrote, Lucy And Tom's Day, was published in 1960.

Hughes was married to John Vulliamy, a British architect who died in 2007. The couple had three children.