Chicago sues Jussie Smollett to recoup cost of investigating alleged hate attack
The legal action comes just days after the Empire actor refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

The Associated Press ·
Empire actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County court after his charges were dropped on March 26 in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/Associated Press)

Chicago has sued Empire actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that officials say Smollett staged.

City lawyers filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in a Cook County court after local prosecutors in March dropped all criminal charges against him.

The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.

