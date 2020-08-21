Chi Chi DeVayne, RuPaul's Drag Race star, dies at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, known for her appearances in RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, died after a battle with pneumonia at the age of 34.

DeVayne — the drag persona for Zavion Davenport — was hospitalized last week with pneumonia. DeVayne was also admitted in July for suspected kidney failure. DeVayne lived with scleroderma, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks organs, blood vessels and tissues.

On Aug. 15, DeVayne took to Instagram to tell fans about returning to the hospital, asked everyone to pray and said "I'll be back soon."

RuPaul, the television personality for which Drag Race is named, said the star will be remembered for her loving personality.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne," RuPaul said. "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul's Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy — from our family to hers."

Friends and co-stars have been posting messages of condolence and support on social media. Drag queen Trixie Mattel posted a picture with DeVayne, adding three hearts and the caption, "an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love."

DeVayne was born in Shreveport, La., and said stardom was always an aspiration, even from a young age.

"I was always a little performer," DeVayne once said on RuPaul's Drag Race. "My uncle used to stage talent shows with all us cousins, and my mom saw something in me. She had me in gymnastics, and I was in a dance company in my 20s."

DeVayne, who competed on the eighth season of the show, earned widespread support for performing And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going from the musical Dreamgirls and finished the competition in fourth place. Jennifer Holliday, who portrayed Effie White on Broadway, made DeVayne an official Dreamgirl on the final episode. The star's Season 8 entrance, wearing a dress made from a trash bag, made a splash.

DeVayne made an appearance this year on Apple TV Plus's Little America, a series dedicated to telling the stories of American immigrants. The performer's feature on Randy Boo's song GFY also debuted this year and is available on Spotify.