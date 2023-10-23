Do you believe that Cher has released her first-ever Christmas album?

There isn't much Cher hasn't done in her career. She's achieved EGOT status — she's the only artist to have a No. 1 song in each of the past six decades — she's got her own gelato business, Cherlato.

But a Christmas album is new territory. She says she just didn't want to do one — but the secret was to lean into the incredible eclecticism of her career, all while avoiding the sleepy, saccharine pitfalls of a Silent Night-heavy holiday release.

Her first new album in five years, the appropriately titled Christmas, was released Friday.

On Christmas, Cher enlists an all-star list of collaborators.

There's Cyndi Lauper on Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart, Stevie Wonder on What Christmas Means to Me, Darlene Love on Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home), Michael Buble on Home, and even the rapper Tyga on Drop Top Sleigh Ride.

This cover image released by Warner Music shows Christmas, a holiday album by Cher that features the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble and Tyga. (Warner Music via AP) (Warner Music via The Associated Press)

Alexander Edwards, Cher's romantic partner and a credited producer on the project, is best friends with Tyga, who helped make the most unexpected and delightful collaboration happen.

Christmas is dedicated to Cher's late mother, Georgia Holt, who died just before the holidays last year.

WATCH | Cher and Darlene Love perform Christmas (Baby Please Come Home):

In addition to the album, Cher is preparing to release a 25th anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album Believe on Nov. 3.

For those keeping count, this is also the 35th anniversary of Cher winning the best actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck.

When asked if she will act again, she's quick to point out she wouldn't take on any project until there's a resolution to the ongoing Hollywood actors strike.