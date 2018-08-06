Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and patient housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom The Facts of Life during a career that encompassed many other TV roles as well as stage and film appearances, has died. She was 92.

Rae died at her Los Angeles home Sunday, said her publicist, Harlan Boll. A cause of death was not immediately available, but Rae reportedly was diagnosed last year with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer.

Facts of Life actresses Lisa Welchel, left, Rae and Nancy McKeon reunited during a dinner honouring Rae in 2000. (Frederick M. Brown/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

She originated the character of Mrs. Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC's comedy Diff'rent Strokes, then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff Facts, which premiered the following season. Initially set at a girls' boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons. Rae left after its seventh year, however, explaining later, "I needed some time for the rest of my life."

She earned an Emmy nomination for the part, and was a two-time Tony nominee for her work on Broadway.

'As much humanity as possible'

Edna Garrett provided kind if sometimes wry counsel to her charges (played by young co-stars including Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Molly Ringwald) on a series that was praised for dealing with such sensitive issues of teenhood as sex, drug use, eating disorders and peer pressure.

"I wanted to bring in as much humanity as possible, as well as the humour," Rae told The Associated Press early in the show's run. "I don't want her to be Polly Perfect, because she must have human failings and make mistakes."

Rae landed the role after years of theatre and television performances.

Her last feature film credit was Ricki and the Flash with Meryl Streep in 2015. That same year she released her autobiography The Facts of My Life, co-written by her son Larry Strauss.

Star of screen and stage

Born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky in Milwaukee, on April 22, 1926, she had studied drama at Northwestern University, then moved to New York where, despite early plans to be a "serious" actress, she quickly found work doing satirical sketches in Greenwich Village clubs.

It was there that Broadway producers, who frequented such bistros, discovered her, leading to her first Broadway musical, called Three Wishes for Jamie, in 1952. A few years later, she originated the role of Mammy Yokum in the Broadway musical Li'l Abner.

Rae performs performs in Los Angeles in 2013. She received Tony nominations in 1966 and 1969. (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

Rae made numerous TV appearances in 1950s drama anthologies including The U.S. Steel Hour, Playhouse 90 and Armstrong Circle Theater, sharing the black-and-white screen with such actors as Zero Mostel, Art Carney and Gertrude Berg.

In 1961 she became a semi-regular on the New York-based cop sitcom Car 54, Where Are You? as the wife of the NYPD officer played by future Munsters grandpa Al Lewis.

2 Tony noms

She received Tony nominations in 1966 for Pickwick and in 1969 for Morning, Noon and Night.

In the early 1970s, Rae moved to Los Angeles with her then-husband, composer and music editor John Strauss, and their sons Andy and Larry. There she was cast in the short-lived Norman Lear sitcom Hot L Baltimore and a similarly unsuccessful variety show hosted by Rich Little before scoring Diff'rent Strokes, on which Mrs. Garrett was the family's housekeeper.

Rae poses in her New York apartment in 2006. She is survived by a son and three grandchildren. (Paul Hawthorne/Associated Press)

After Facts, Rae stayed busy with film and stage appearances.

In 2005, at age 79, she appeared in a new comedy, Leading Ladies, at Ford's Theater in Washington.

Subsequent credits include the 2008 comedy You Don't Mess with the Zohan and the 2012 thriller Love Sick Love.

In 2013, Rae went public with an account of why her marriage to Strauss had ended in the mid-1970s after a quarter-century. She said he confessed to her that he was gay and had being having an affair with another man. Strauss died in 2011.

She is survived by her son Larry Strauss, sister Miriam Guten and three grandchildren. Her other son Andy Strauss died in 1999. Rae was divorced from John Strauss after 25 years of marriage.