Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80
Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer, has died at 80, according to his publicist.
Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation," said Doherty.
