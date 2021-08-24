Skip to Main Content
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer, has died at 80, according to his publicist.
The members of the Rolling Stones pose at the airport in Havana, Cuba in this 2016 file photo. From left: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones' songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation," said Doherty.

More to come.

