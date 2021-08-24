Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones' songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation," said Doherty.

More to come.