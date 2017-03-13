Skip to Main Content
Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Prize for humour
Entertainment·New

Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Prize for humour

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been chosen to receive this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Comedian, actor hailed 'a hometown hero' by Kennedy Center president

The Associated Press ·
Dave Chappelle, seen at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for humour. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been chosen to receive this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The 45-year-old Chappelle shot to international stardom through his Comedy Central program, Chappelle's Show, which gleefully skewered racial stereotypes and hot-button societal issues.

He later made headlines for walking away from a lucrative contract for the show over creative differences.

Chappelle attended Washington's Duke Ellington School of the Arts and his first hourlong comedy special was filmed in the nation's capital.

Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter called Chappelle "a hometown hero" and said his social commentary and body of work embody Twain's statement that "against the assault of humour, nothing can stand."

Past recipients of the Twain Prize include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George Carlin, Carol Burnett, Bill Murray, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Simon and Eddie Murphy. The inaugural prize, awarded in 1998, went to Richard Pryor.

Chappelle will be presented with the award in a star-studded ceremony on Oct. 29.

The ceremony will be broadcast on television on Jan. 6, 2020.

Chappelle, right, is seen with fellow A Star is Born cast members Anthony Ramos, from left, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The comedian will be feted at a star-studded gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington this fall. (Evan Agostini/Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.