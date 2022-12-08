Céline Dion was left off Rolling Stone's greatest singers list and fans are furious

Rolling Stone snubbed Céline Dion and it's all coming back to them now.

To kick off 2023, the music magazine released an updated list ranking 'The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time' but Dion didn't make the cut, leaving her fans furious.

Near, far, wherever they are, fans of the Quebec-born singer were quick to take to social media to express outrage over what some say is a "crime against humanity."

"You can say whatever you want, you can say we can have our 'opinions' BUT the fact of the matter is @celinedion HAS THE TECHNIQUE, THE POWER, THE VOICE, THE HITS, & THE TRAILBLAZING CAREER," one fan said in a tweet.

"SHAME on @RollingStone," wrote another. "Céline Dion is one of the best singers to ever pick up a mic. She deserves better."

The list features artists spanning several decades, featuring the likes of Kurt Cobain, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift, with Aretha Franklin in the number one spot.

Whitney Houston sits at number two and Sam Cooke places third.

'Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent'

Anticipating the backlash, Rolling Stone writers came to their pre-emptive defence.

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent," Rolling Stone wrote.

But fans and other artists are still defending Dion.

"Respectfully, not including Céline Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous," recording artist Jamie Lambert said in a tweet.

Throughout her decades-long career, the pop icon behind the Titanic film's song My Heart Will Go On, and other hits including It's All Coming Back to Me Now and Because You Loved Me, has taken home five Grammys. She has also won 20 Juno Awards and was among the first to be honoured on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, in 1999.

The 54-year-old singer recently announced she is suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition preventing her from taking the stage for previously scheduled shows in the spring and summer.

"I have to admit, it's been a struggle," she said. "All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."