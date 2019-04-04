'I feel in charge of my life': Céline Dion on her new tour, music and outlook

Céline Dion is wrapping up her longtime residency in Las Vegas, but the pop icon says she's heading into a "big" new chapter with a world tour starting in September.

The Power of Love singer announced Wednesday during a live streamed performance at the Ace Hotel in L.A. that she'll also be releasing a new album — likely in November — and counts Chandelier singer-songwriter Sia among the collaborators.

"I feel I'm in charge of my life," Dion told CBC News during a sit-down interview Wednesday in Los Angeles. "I'm 51 years old and I'm at the best of my gig."

Dion poses during Paris Fashion week earlier this year. (Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images)

There's no question the Charlemagne, Que.-born artist is having a moment. She just became the new face of L'oréal Paris, was the toast of Paris Fashion Week and has partnered with designers Nununu to create a gender-neutral clothing line for kids.

Known for hits such as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, Dion says the name of her upcoming tour — Courage — reflects the ups and downs she's faced since the death of her husband and manager, René Angélil, three years ago.

"When I went back to singing it was hard, but I went," she said. "The children were magnificent. And I needed them as much as they needed me. And I see my husband through the eyes of my children every day."

Dion's late husband and manager Rene Angelil died in 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Now, after more than 15 years performing at Caesar's Palace on the Vegas strip, Dion is winding down a successful residency that will end in June. Her world tour will kick off in Quebec City with Canadian stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

She says the set list for the tour will include a mix of older favourites and new tracks, but there's one she said she's cutting ties with: a 1998 duet with R. Kelly called I'm Your Angel.

After Kelly was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, Dion pulled the song from streaming services. Kelly has since been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women.

"Any rights to the songs, I didn't want to have anything to do with it," said Dion. "The good thing about people talking now is, we hopefully make a better world. So it's got to stop."