Celine Dion has a No. 1 album for the first time in 17 years

For the first time in more than 17 years, Celine Dion has a No. 1 album.

Courage, released by Columbia Records Nov. 15, moved 113 thousand units in the past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the singer's fifth No. 1 album of her career, and her first English language studio album since Loved Me Back To Life debuted in 2013.

Her last No. 1 album was in 2002, with A New Day Has Come. According to Billboard, that is the longest period between No. 1s ever for a woman as a solo artist. The previous record holder was Whitney Houston, who reached the top of the charts in 2009 with I Look To You, 16 years and four months after 1993's The Bodyguard did the same.

The all-time record is currently held by Paul McCartney, who premiered at No. 1 with Egypt Station in 2018, 36 years after Tug of War did so in 1982.

Dion is now one of 13 artists and four women to chart at No. 1 in three different decades.

Fellow Canadian Tory Lanez is in second in the charts with Chixtape 5. Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone is in third place, followed by Taylor Swift's Lover in fourth and What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs in fifth.

