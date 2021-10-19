Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

Céline Dion 'heartbroken' to delay opening of Vegas show due to muscle spasms

Céline Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show and cancelling dates in November and early in the new year due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.

Singer being evaluated, treated by medical team: statement

The Associated Press ·
Céline Dion, seen performs in Quebec City in 2019, is postponing the start of her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health issues. It had been set to begin Nov. 5. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Céline Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show and cancelling dates in November and early in the new year due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.

A statement posted on her website on Tuesday said the singer has been having severe and persistent muscle spasms and she is being evaluated and treated by a medical team.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in the statement.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

Shows scheduled for the Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 and Jan. 19 through Feb. 5, 2022, are being cancelled. Tickets are being refunded, with ticketholders of the cancelled dates to have access to rescheduled shows.

"I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can," Dion said.

The statement said that her world tour is still scheduled to resume in March 2022.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now