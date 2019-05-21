'I got an idea:' Céline Dion delivers Titanic-sized edition of Carpool Karaoke

Viva Las Vegas – especially if you can get Céline Dion to show you around.

Dion delivered a Titanic-sized, Sin City edition of Carpool Karaoke, one of the most popular segments of late-night host James Corden's The Late Late Show, on Monday evening. Posted on YouTube, the video has already surpassed 1.2 million views as of Tuesday morning.

The nearly 15-minute video demonstrates Dion's unabashed willingness to dive right into any kind of performance: whether it's belting a tune (her own hits or Rihanna's, for instance) at a moment's notice or offering a unique take on viral earworm Baby Shark seconds after learning it.

She eventually rockets the entire segment up to an epic level with an over-the-top, show-stopping performance of the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On — performed from within the famous fountain in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

The performance is shown to both delight and confuse the Las Vegas crowds.

Ever the performer, Céline Dion is seen attending the 2019 Met Gala in New York earlier this month. (Charles Sykes/Associated Press)

Carpool Karaoke segments usually see celebrities join Corden — a Tony Award-winning theatre actor and popular host — to sing along to tunes while driving around the California neighbourhood where The Late Late Show is filmed.

However, in this case, Corden made the trek to Las Vegas to meet Dion, who is slated to wrap her longtime residency at Caesars Palace on June 8.

The Charlemagne, Que.-born pop icon will follow the residency by releasing a new album this fall and embarking on a world tour that kicks off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and makes stops across Canada and the U.S.