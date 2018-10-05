Skip to Main Content
CBS hires firm to advise on $20M donation for #MeToo groups

CBS has hired the consulting firm Rally to help disperse $20 million US to groups dedicated to supporting #MeToo and promoting workplace safety and equality for women.

The Associated Press
Amid the recent departure of CEO Les Moonves, media giant CBS has hired a consulting firm to help disperse $20M to groups dedicated to supporting #MeToo and promoting workplace safety and equality for women. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The announcement comes less than a month after the company parted ways with longtime CEO Les Moonves after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

CBS expects to announce the recipients of the funds by Dec. 14.

Moonves left CBS after The New Yorker magazine published a report detailing multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against him. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

CBS announced the donation early last month, shortly after The New Yorker magazine published allegations against Moonves that prompted his departure from the media giant.

Those seeking funding through the money that has been set aside by CBS can email cbsfund@wearerally.com.

