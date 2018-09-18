Julie Chen quits The Talk after husband Les Moonves resigns as CBS CEO

Julie Chen has left the cast of the CBS daytime show The Talk a week after her husband, CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves, resigned from the company amid new sexual misconduct allegations.

Chen announced her decision via a taped message on the show Tuesday, saying she needed to spend more time at home with her husband and their son. She appeared from the set of Big Brother, the prime-time CBS show where she is the host.

Chen made no mention of the case involving Moonves. She appeared to fight back tears when she thanked crew members.

One of her co-hosts, Sara Gilbert, said "we love you, Julie," after the taped message was over and just before the show concluded.

The New Yorker magazine reported the latest allegations included Moonves forcing women to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, adding he had never used his position to hurt the careers of women.

Last week, Chen returned to television with an unusual sign-off days after her husband resigned.

The 48-year-old ended the Big Brother broadcast by saying, "From outside the Big Brother house, I'm Julie Chen Moonves. Good night." Usually, she just says "Julie Chen."



Chen did not address her husband's resignation during the broadcast.

Chen was absent Monday for the season premiere of The Talk.

She publicly supported Moonves after a first round of accusations last month, saying he was a "decent and moral human being."