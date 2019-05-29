Family Feud Canada, Eden Robinson's Trickster series set for CBC-TV

Family Feud Canada, which hopes to inject a distinctly Canuck flavour into the long-running game show format, is part of the slate of new programming coming to CBC Television.

The public broadcaster unveiled a host of new and returning shows during CBC's 2019-2020 upfront presentation event in Toronto on Wednesday.

"We're very focused on speaking to contemporary Canada, so ensuring that we are reaching not just a broad audience, but a diverse range of Canadians," said Sally Catto, CBC's head of English television programming.

Programming that appeals to families is a thread running through Wednesday's announcement, including Family Feud Canada, which Catto described as "really a comedy show" as well as a game show.

Since debuting on ABC in 1976, Family Feud has been adapted for 71 international markets, including a French-Canadian version called La guerre des clans.

Catto noted that each market has put its own stamp on the format, which sees two families compete to correctly give the most popular response to survey questions.

"[Family Feud Canada] is an opportunity to reach audiences across the country," she said.

"We are talking about Canadian families that are going to be showcased on a very fun and entertaining show with a wonderful Canadian host. So for us, it makes a lot of sense."

Family Feud Canada will be hosted by actor and comedian Gerry Dee, who concluded his CBC sitcom Mr. D in December.

Spooner, Kennedy set for Blades

More details also arrived about CBC's revival of Battle of the Blades. The high-octane skate competition series was an audience favourite, but was put on hiatus in 2014 due to budget cuts.

Hockey Night in Canada's Ron MacLean will resume his role as host, while world champion figure skater and commentator Kurt Browning will serve as head judge.

CBC Television's upcoming 2019-2020 edition of Battle of the Blades will include skating champion and head judge Kurt Browning, clockwise from left, Canadian women's hockey star Natalie Spooner, pairs skater Vanessa James, Russian-Canadian figure skater Violetta Afanasieva and former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy. (CBC)

The initial batch of athletes vying for Blades glory includes Canadian women's hockey star Natalie Spooner, pairs skater Vanessa James, former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy and Russian-Canadian figure skater Violetta Afanasieva.

Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will take part as guest judges in select episodes.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will serve as guest judges in select episodes. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

According to Catto, the timing was right to revisit the large-scale production, and fans seem eager for its return.

"There's already been tremendous excitement about it. I think it's a pretty beloved series, and we're expecting a very positive reaction from audiences across the country," she said.

Indigenous family drama

CBC will also introduce the family drama The Trickster, based on award-winning Canadian writer Eden Robinson's novel Son of a Trickster, part of a planned trilogy. It marks the first time the CBC has developed a TV show based on books by an Indigenous author.

New series The Trickster will be based on author Eden Robinson's book trilogy, which began with Son of a Trickster. (Knopf/Mark Raynes Roberts )

"I think we are long overdue, certainly, to tell a story that originated from Indigenous voices," Catto said, describing the series as a compelling contemporary story.

Co-created by filmmaker Michelle Latimer (Rise, The Inconvenient Indian) and Orphan Black screenwriter Tony Elliott, The Trickster centres on an Indigenous teen balancing life "against a backdrop of family dysfunction and supernatural mysteries."

"It is a family drama, coming-of-age story, infused with this incredible mythology, and there's great suspense and tension in it, as well," said Catto. "It just has all the elements."

Other new CBC programs set for the 2019/2020 season include:

Sketch comedy show Tallboyz, produced by Kids in the Hall alum Bruce McCulloch.

Fortunate Son, a spy drama set in 1968.

New Zealand-set mystery series The Sounds.

Enslaved, a documentary series hosted and produced Samuel L. Jackson.

Time-travelling adventure Back in Time for Winter.

Fridge Wars, a cooking show pitting two celebrity chefs against one another.

High Arctic Haulers, a series exploring how essential goods are delivered to far north communities.

You Can't Ask That, a doc series confronting stereotypes and taboos about people living with disabilities.

Aurora Browne and Carolyn Taylor, two of the co-creators and stars of Baroness von Sketch Show, are joining The Great Canadian Baking Show as hosts for the upcoming third season. (Geoff George/CBC)

A more recent audience favourite, The Great Canadian Baking Show, is among the returning shows on the CBC slate, but the third season will offer some new additions.

This round features two new hosts: Aurora Brown and Carolyn Taylor, two of the creators and stars of CBC's award-winning Baroness von Sketch Show. Also in the mix is a new judge: Toronto pastry chef Kyla Kennaley, joining returning judge and chef Bruno Feldeisen.

Other returning CBC series include: