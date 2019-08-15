CBC to adapt Tai Asks Why, Someone Knows Something podcasts for screen

Tai Asks Why, Someone Knows Something and Personal Best are among a batch of popular CBC podcasts poised to get new life on the small screen.

The public broadcaster announced plans on Thursday to adapt five of its original podcasts into TV and streaming productions.

CBC teams will work with both Canadian and international production partners to create a slate of scripted, unscripted and documentary series.

The podcasts selected for adaptation cover a diverse range of topics, from true crime to humour to relationships.

Tai Asks Why, the Webby-winning explainer podcast in which inquisitive 12-year-old Tai Poole ponders life's big questions (and consults various experts on the topics), is in development for an unscripted series.

Someone Knows Something, in which host David Ridgen revisits unsolved cases of missing or murdered individuals, is in development for a scripted series with First Generation Films.

Uncover: The Village, the third season of the investigative podcast that explored unsolved murders in Toronto's Gay Village, is in development for a documentary series with Noble Television.

Personal Best, the humorous self-improvement podcast, is in development for an unscripted series with 3Arts Entertainment.

Alone: A Love Story, the memoir podcast in which host Michelle Parise tackles subjects like relationships, infidelity, dating, motherhood and sexuality through the lens of her own life, is in development for a scripted series with Sienna Films.

"As Canada's national public broadcaster and number-one podcaster, we are uniquely positioned to lead in this new area of opportunity for rich and diverse storytelling," Barbara Williams, executive vice-president of CBC English Services, said in a statement.