Tiger King's Carole Baskin to appear on Dancing With the Stars

Carole Baskin, the reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix's docuseries Tiger King is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers on Dancing With the Stars, part of a cast of contestants that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean.

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.

On the Netflix series Tiger King, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage's for-profit breeding of big cats.

Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a United States federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.