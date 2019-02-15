Can't copyright the Carlton dance, Fresh Prince star told

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who's suing two video-game makers over the Carlton dance he made famous during the 1990s TV comedy, has been denied a copyright for the dance.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro's lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, maker of NBA 2K16, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance.

The document denying the copyright says the moves in the Carlton represent a simple dance routine rather than a work of choreography, which can be copyrighted.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for March 18.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the sitcom that ran for six years starting in 1990.

He's also suing Epic Games over the use of the dance in Fortnite, joining several rappers suing the game over dances.