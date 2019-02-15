Skip to Main Content
Can't copyright the Carlton dance, Fresh Prince star told

Can't copyright the Carlton dance, Fresh Prince star told

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who's suing two video-game makers over the so-called Carlton dance he popularized during the 1990s TV sitcom, has been denied a copyright for the dance.

Alfonso Ribeiro had sued makers of video games Fortnite and NBA 2K16 over the dance

CBC News ·
The U.S. Copyright Office turned down Alfonso Ribeiro's request for copyright on the Carlton dance. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who's suing two video-game makers over the Carlton dance he made famous during the 1990s TV comedy, has been denied a copyright for the dance.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro's lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, maker of NBA 2K16, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance.

The document denying the copyright says the moves in the Carlton represent a simple dance routine rather than a work of choreography, which can be copyrighted.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for March 18.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the sitcom that ran for six years starting in 1990.

He's also suing Epic Games over the use of the dance in Fortnite, joining several rappers suing the game over dances.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us