25 years later, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You hits No.1
Song previously peaked at No. 3
Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You, has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.
Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career.
She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.
Each holiday season Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.
All I Want For Christmas Is You is the first holiday track to top the Hot 100 chart since The Chipmunk Song in 1958-59.
The song is from Carey's 1994 album, Merry Christmas, which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart.
Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden. Earlier this month, Amazon Music also released a mini-documentary about the origin of the song.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.