Cardinal, Letterkenny among early winners at Canadian Screen Awards

The crime drama series Cardinal and small-town sitcom Letterkenny are among the early winners at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto.

Cardinal: Blackfly Season stars Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse both scored trophies for their roles on the series, which is filmed in northern Ontario.

"If there is a more professional and friendly and passionate place to make films, I just haven't been there yet," said Campbell in his speech, mentioning Sudbury and North Bay by name. "I'm a Yank and I'm particularly thankful to Canada these days."

The annual show is the culmination of a week-long celebration which honours the best in Canadian film, TV, news and digital storytelling.

Letterkenny's Jared Keeso, left, and Jacob Tierney won for comedy writing. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Letterkenny, a comedy about two friends living in a small Ontario community, won for its writing. Jared Keeso also took home an acting award.

Major categories, including best comedy series, best drama series and best film, will also be presented at the gala event broadcasting live from the Sony Centre.

"It's become a major industry in Canada," said acting nominee Wendy Crewson, who has also appeared in major Hollywood films such as Room, Air Force One and The Doctor. "But the best thing is Canadian voices are distinctive and that's what's selling now."

Schitt's Creek, which includes cast members (left to right), Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Daniel Levy, is among the top contenders for the comedy series category. O'Hara won an award for her role on the show. (CBC/Canadian Press)

On the film side, a number of French-language titles are in the running, including Une colonie (A Colony) and Chien de garde (Family First). Both were directed by women who are also nominated for achievement in direction — notable given the lack of female director nominees at this year's Academy Awards.

Nominees in the main categories include:

Best motion picture

Une c olonie ( A Colony)

Chien de garde (Family First)

de garde (Family First) Dans la brume (Just a Breath Away)

la brume (Just a Breath Away) Genèse ( Genesis)

Genesis) La G rande N oirceur ( The Great Darkened Days)

Best drama series

Anne with an E

Bad Blood

Blood and Water

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Drake Mysteries Vikings

Best comedy series

Letterkenny

Mr. D

Schitt's Creek

Creek Second Jen

Workin ' Moms

Stephan James, Deepa Mehta among special honourees

Special honours were given to comedian Mary Walsh. Walsh, a writer-actress-comedian well known for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, was acknowledged for her achievements with the Earle Grey award.

If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James filmmaker received the inaugural Radius Award. According to the Canadian Academy's website, it's "in recognition of a Canadian in the entertainment industry for making waves globally."

Stephan James, seen here at the Academy Awards in February, is being recognized with a special award for "making waves globally." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

James received a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year for his role on the limited series Homecoming and rose to prominence with the 2016 film Race.

He credited his hometown of Scarborough, Ont. — where he was raised with his brothers by a single mother —for laying the groundwork for his success.

"I want to dedicate this award to young black boys and girls across the country," said James.

"I want to tell you that your craziest dreams, your wildest imaginations are all possible ... No matter where you come from."

Filmmaker DeepaMehta is receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall, whose eponymous TV series ran from 1989-95, will receive the Academy Icon Award.

From left: Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney and Kevin McDonald are shown in a scene from, The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town, which aired in 2010. (Michael Gibson/IFC/Associated Press)

Celebrating Canadian TV, film, media

At a pre-televised ceremony earlier on Sunday called the Cinematic Arts Gala, La Grande Noirceur (The Great Darkened Days) took home the most technical awards and Sarah Gadon won for her supporting performance in the film.

Oscar-nominated Animal Behaviour won best animated short. Its creators, Alison Snowden and David Fine, previously won an Academy Award in 1995 for their short Bob's Birthday.

Oscar-nominated Animal Behaviour, about a group therapy session for animals, took home best animated short at a pre-televised ceremony on Sunday. (Courtesy of NFB)

Earlier this week, dozens of other awards were given out to honour news, digital storytelling and various television series categories. Anne with an E, Cardinal: Blackfly Season, Schitt's Creek, Baroness von Sketch Show, Letterkenny and Paw Patrol were among the many trophy recipients.

Much like the Oscars did this year, the CSA broadcast has opted to go without a host and instead will insert comedy bits as entertainment in between award presentations.

"One of the things we realized — and we realized it before the Americans did — is that the more we focus on our host and tap dancing and singing and telling jokes, the less we are focusing on the work we do here," Martin Katz, the Academy of Canadian Film and Televison chair, said on the red carpet prior to the gala.

"So we said, 'Why don't we just do a bunch of sketch comedy, highlighting the comedy that people do here?'"

Other categories being presented Sunday, with winners being updated in bold, include the following:

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Émilie B ierre , Une colonie ( A Colony)

Valeria H enríquez , The Padre

, The Padre Rose-Marie Perreault , Les faux tatouages ( Fake Tattoos)

, faux Fake Tattoos) Brigitte P oupart , Les salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peau (Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin)

, ou le sucre de la or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin) Carla Turcotte , Sashinka

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Martin Dubreuil , La G rande N oirceur ( The Great Darkened Days)

, La G N The Great Darkened Days) Paul Nutarariaq , The Grizzlies

, The Grizzlies Brandon Oakes , Through Black Spruce

, Through Black Spruce Théodore P ellerin , Chien de garde (Family First)

, de garde (Family First) Michael Rowe, Crown and Anchor

Best lead actress, comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Dani Kind, Workin ' Moms

Kind, ' Moms Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Catherine Reitman , Workin ' Moms

' Moms Cindy Sampson , Private Eyes

Best lead actor, comedy

Jared Keeso , Letterkenny

Gerry Dee , Mr. D

Mr. D Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Jason Priestley , Private Eyes

Best lead actress, drama series

Wendy Crewson , The Detail

The Detail Caroline Dhavernas , Mary Kills People

, Mary Kills People Kristin Kreuk , Burden of Truth

, Burden of Truth Amybeth M cNulty , Anne with an E

, Anne with an E Melanie Scrofano , Wynonna Earp Space

Best lead actor, drama series

Aaron Ashmore , Killjoys Space

, Killjoys Space Yannick B isson , Murdoch Mysteries

, Mysteries Kim Coates , Bad Blood City

Bad Blood City Eric McCormack, Travelers Showcase

Jerry O'Connell , Carter

Best lead actress, drama or limited series

Karine V anasse , Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Tori Anderson, Caught

Anderson, Caught Amy Matysio , Save Me

, Save Me Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury

Best lead actor, drama or limited series

Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Fab F ilippo , Save Me

, Save Me Allan Hawco , Caught

Caught Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury

Best writing, comedy

Letterkenny ( Letterkenny Spelling Bee), Jared Keeso , Jacob Tierney

Mohawk Girls (White but A'right ), Cynthia Knight

), Cynthia Knight Nirvanna the Band the Show (The Book), Andrew Appelle , Robert Hyland , Curt Lobb , Jay McCarrol , Matthew Miller, Jared Raab

the Band the Show (The Book), Andrew , Robert , Curt , Jay , Matthew Miller, Jared Schitt's Creek (Singles Week), Daniel Levy

Creek (Singles Week), Daniel Levy Trailer Park Boys (F--kin' F-- ked Out Of Our F--kin' Minds), JP Tremblay , Mike Smith, Robb Wells

Achievement in direction

Geneviève D ulude-De Celles, Une colonie (A Colony)

colonie (A Colony) Sophie D upuis , Chien de garde (Family First)

Chien de garde (Family First) Jasmin M ozaffari , Firecrackers

Daniel Roby, Dans la brume (Just a Breath Away)

la brume (Just a Breath Away) Maxime G iroux , La G rande Noirceur (The Great Darkened Days)

Best reality/competition program or series:

Big Brother Canada

Canada's Smartest Person Junior

Knock Knock Ghost

MasterChef Canada

Canada The Amazing Race Canada

Ted Rogers best feature length documentary

Anthropocene : The Human Epoch

Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt

Letter from Masanjia

La Part du diable ( The Devil's Share)

The Devil's Share) What Walaa Wants

The Canadian Screen Awards broadcast is airing on CBC-TV and CBC Gem streaming service at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31.