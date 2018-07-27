New mom Cardi B says she's not ready to leave her newborn baby to go on Bruno Mars' tour, so she's dropping out as his opening act.

The rapper gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus earlier this month and was due to join Mars for his 24k Magic tour, beginning in Denver in September, when Kulture would be about six weeks old. The tour includes a pair of back-to-back concerts in Toronto on Sept. 22 and 23.

But in an Instagram post Thursday, Cardi B said told she's not physically recovered from childbirth and doctors advised that it wasn't healthy to bring the baby on the road.

She told her fans she "underestimated the whole mommy thing" and asked for understanding while thanking Mars for his support.

On Twitter Mars said Cardi B was doing the right thing and vowed to play her hit Bodak Yellow "every night" in her honour.

In addition to Bodak Yellow, Cardi B is known for the track I Like It as well as her turn on Mars' Finesse remix.

She is married to Migos rapper Offset.