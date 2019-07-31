'My safety and your safety first': Cardi B postpones Indianapolis concert following threat
Indianapolis police say there is no immediate threat to public safety
Rapper Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.
A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday's planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: "My safety and your safety first."
The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena. Security told concertgoers who were in line Tuesday night about the postponement.
Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. <a href="https://t.co/4glELemzYY">pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY</a>—@iamcardib
Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing. The department posted on Twitter that there was an "unverified threat to the artist," but no immediate threat to public safety.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to "circumstances beyond anyone's control." The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.
STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE:<br><br>“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” <a href="https://t.co/PZopS6W8rd">pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd</a>—@TheFieldhouse
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.